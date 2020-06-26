Charley A. Roberts Jr., age 67, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully June 18, 2020, at his home.
Charley was born Sept. 26, 1952, in Three Rivers, a son of Charley and Wanda (Brunner) Roberts Sr.
He worked alongside his dad, Charley Sr., doing excavation and marl for many years and continued after his father passed. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wanda (Brunner) and Charley A. Roberts Sr.; a sister, Dixie Hemenway; and a nephew, Wes Klein.
Left to cherish Charley's loving memory are a son, Andy (Jennifer) Roberts; a a daughter, Emilee Roberts; twin grandchildren Timothy and Brianna Roberts; sisters Gloria Warner, Gail (Tom) Thiel, Dawn Walker and Hazel (Bob) Crosbie; nieces and nephews Shannan Hardesty, Mike Warner, Leanne (Ben) Sayer, Teresa Shelton, Tom Litchard, Steve (Angie) Hemenway, Alesha Klein, Roxanne (Craig) Raymond and Rich (Val) Crosbie; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In accordance with Charley's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will take place at a later date.
Memorials made in Charley's memory may be directed to the family, c/o Andy Roberts. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.