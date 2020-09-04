1/
Cheryl L. Jourdan
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Lou Jourdan, age 72, of Howe, Ind., and a former longtime Sturgis resident, passed away early Friday morning September 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Battle Creek, a daughter of the late Violet (Hughes) Edwards.
Cheryl resided in Sturgis since 1957, coming from Athens.
On Aug. 6, 1983, she married James Jourdan in Sturgis. This marriage ended in divorce, but the couple remained friends until James' death Aug. 21, 2015.
She had been employed by Style Line Company in Sturgis for eight years, also worked at Sturgis Molded Products and she was a homemaker.
Cheryl enjoyed caring for animals, flower gardening and hunting and fishing.
She is survived by two sons, John Carney of Howe, Ind.,and Burke Weber of Sturgis; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three sisters, Jennie Hagen, Susan Cowan and Marjorie Crocker; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Weber; parents Harley and Violet Edwards; four brothers; three half-sisters; and a half-brother.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations would be appreciated Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved