Cheryl Lou Jourdan, age 72, of Howe, Ind., and a former longtime Sturgis resident, passed away early Friday morning September 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Battle Creek, a daughter of the late Violet (Hughes) Edwards.
Cheryl resided in Sturgis since 1957, coming from Athens.
On Aug. 6, 1983, she married James Jourdan in Sturgis. This marriage ended in divorce, but the couple remained friends until James' death Aug. 21, 2015.
She had been employed by Style Line Company in Sturgis for eight years, also worked at Sturgis Molded Products and she was a homemaker.
Cheryl enjoyed caring for animals, flower gardening and hunting and fishing.
She is survived by two sons, John Carney of Howe, Ind.,and Burke Weber of Sturgis; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three sisters, Jennie Hagen, Susan Cowan and Marjorie Crocker; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Weber; parents Harley and Violet Edwards; four brothers; three half-sisters; and a half-brother.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations would be appreciated Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
