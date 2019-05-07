|
Chester H. Niblock Jr., 89, of Mottville Township, White Pigeon, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home, following a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 13, 1929, in Elkhart, Ind., a son of Chester H. and Esther M. (Bardon) Niblock Sr.
He was a graduate of Middlebury High School and a resident of Middlebury, Mottville Township and a winter resident of Tarpon Springs, Fla.
He was the founder, in 1949, owner and operator of Niblock Excavating in Bristol, Ind., and retired in 1982. He was one of the contractors to build the Indiana Toll Road.
He was a member of Mottville Bible Church and enjoyed golf, fishing, farming, woodworking, rides on his Gator and his dog, Tiny.
On Nov. 11, 1947, he married Mary Lou Bratton in Mottville. She preceded him in death Aug. 28, 1991.
On Oct. 10, 1992, he married Delores A. Black in Mottville. She preceded him in death Oct. 15, 2017.
Chester is survived by his daughter, Debra Lou (Frank) Butler of Maumee, Ohio; sons Gary M. (Carolyn) Niblock, Richard R. (Jackie) Niblock and Steven L. (Barbara) Niblock, all of White Pigeon; five stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and special friends Bruce and Shirley Erlandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; a great-granddaughter; and a half-sister.
Relatives and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Mottville Bible Church, with Pastor Michael Bender officiating. Interment will be in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Mottville Bible Church or Southwest Michigan Hospice.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 8, 2019