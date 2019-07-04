|
|
Chris Wilhelm, age 100, of Englewood, Fla., and a former Sturgis resident, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Englewood.
Chris was born Feb. 16, 1917, the first child of Robert A. and Anna (Gage) Wilhelm, and was named Christian Robert after his grandfather and father.
There remains a strong connection to Sturgis history and the Wilhelm family. Mr. Wilhelm's grandfather Christian Wilhelm founded Wilhelm Furniture Company, which was in business from 1907-1938. The company at one time employed 300 people. The company founder also served as Sturgis mayor from 1908-1911.
Chris attended Argubright Business College in Battle Creek and was a graduate of Michigan State College (now University) with a business degree. He married Marilyn Barton in 1944. She also was born and raised in Sturgis and taught English at Sturgis High School. During World War II, Chris spent 1 1/2 years in the U.S. Army Artillery in Europe and in Germany during the occupation. The Wilhelms were married for 65 years until Mrs. Wilhelm's passing. Their daughter, Linda resides in Arlington, Va., with her husband, Donald King.
Chris Wilhelm worked as a CPA at Price Waterhouse in Detroit, Battle Creek and Saginaw. He was employed at McDonald Manufacturing, a small plastics company in New Baltimore, before moving to Rochester, N.Y., to work in finance at Xerox Corporation. Although he chose a practical career in the business world, Chris pursued artwork as a hobby and created quite a number of paintings and built several pieces of furniture. He retired in 1980, and the Wilhelms were snowbirds between Rochester and Venice, Fla., for many years. Following Marilyn's death in 2010, Chris moved to Englewood, Fla.,where he was attended to by five wonderful caregivers who treated him like family.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Linda (Donald) King; a sister-in-law, Aileene Wilhelm; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a sister, Lois Diamond; and a brother, Robert Wilhelm, who passed away Jan. 28, 2018.
A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 111 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Michael Wicks of First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis will officiate.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is assisting the family with local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers , the family suggests memorial donations in Mr. Wilhelm's memory be directed to Sturgis Historical Society, 101 S. Jefferson St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 5, 2019