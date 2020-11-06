Chuck Bobay, 71, passed away Oct. 30 at his residence in The Villages, Florida, a son of Robert and Alphonsa.

Chuck graduated with a double masters from the University of Michigan (urban development; psychology). He was employed at Bendle High School in Brighton as an instructor and counselor; Coachmen RV in Middlebury, Ind., foreman; Shepler's lighthouse tours; and Sturgis Journal as a paper carrier.

He was a community leader as Linden's mayor and a volunteer fireman.

He is survived by a daughter; Lindsey Campbell; a sister, Marilyn Mayes; and nieces and nephews.

His caring ways touched those of family, students and community. His life made a difference.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store