Cindy Jenine Kay (Bogucki) West Krontz, age 58, of Three Rivers, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born March 27, 1961, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Carla K. (Robbins) Bogucki.
Cindy graduated from Burr Oak High School with the class of 1979 and had been a resident of this area all her life. She enjoyed her work with Twin City Foods Harvesting Beans and also enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, quilting and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Charles R. Krontz Jr., whom she married Dec. 7, 1991, in Burr Oak; a son, Joshua A. West; a daughter, Kerri Ongaga; four brothers, John K. (Lorie) Bogucki, Joseph G. (Brenda) Bogucki, James (Tina) Bogucki and Thomas A. (Lorie) Bogucki; many grandchildren, including Mason West, who resided with Cindy and Charles; three stepchildren, Trisha, Melissa and Ricky; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family members who always were treated as close family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Michael P. Bogucki.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Burr Oak Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to her husband. Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis, which as been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 7, 2020