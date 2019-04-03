|
|
Clara Belle Hankins, age 73, of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born Aug. 1, 1945, in Hillsdale, a daughter of the late Lamar Clarence and Lillian May (Sackett) Brouse.
Clara had resided in Sturgis since 1992, coming from Coldwater, where she was a graduate of Coldwater High School with the class of 1964.
On Feb. 27, 1966, she married Arthur Junior Hankins in Coldwater. He preceded her in death July 6, 1991. On Feb. 2, 1992, she married Daniel Crow in Maybee. He died in 2007.
Clara worked in factories in Branch County until 1982, when she went back to school and became a certified nurse assistant. She then worked as a CNA in nursing homes in Branch and St. Joseph counties and in Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was a member of Calvary Chapel in Sturgis and former member of Christian Pilgrim Dayburg Baptist Church and the Sisters Survivors group. She enjoyed sewing and loved spending time with older folks.
She is survived by a daughter, Marcia Jeannette (Daniel) Norton of Coldwater; two sons, John Henry (Teresa) Hankins of Iowa and Arthur Junior Hankins II of Sturgis; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two sisters, Patricia (Don) Burkett of Homer and Sharon Boot; a brother, Clarence (Sue) Brouse of Coldwater; special friend Deborah Julian of Burr Oak; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Teresa Brouse; a son, Samuel Hankins; and a sister, Josephine Cares.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Friday at the Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centerville Road, Sturgis, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. A time for continued fellowship and the sharing of a meal will immediately follow the funeral service. A graveside committal will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at West Girard Cemetery in Girard Township.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Calvary Chapel.
Her obituary is also available at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 4, 2019