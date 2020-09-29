Clara M. Schwartz, age 78, of Bronson, passed away early Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was born Dec. 29, 1941, in Kosciusko County, Ind., a daughter of the late Martin E. and Susan (Hochstetler) Mast.
Clara resided in Bronson for the past seven years, coming from Sturgis.
On Feb. 28,1960, she married the love of her life, Eli Schwartz, in Centreville. The couple later remarried June 15, 2010.
Clara retired from Three Rivers Hospital following 21 years of dedicated employment as a medical coder. She also had worked several years at Sturgis Hospital.
She was a member of New Beginnings Community Church in Sturgis.
Clara will be remembered for her many attributes; humbleness, quiet strength and unwavering faith. She began each day in God's Word, and leaves behind a rich legacy of unconditional love and loyalty to family, a trait her children and grandchildren will continue in her honor. She enjoyed many a good bag of popcorn while she worked, playing dice with friends, treasure-hunting at garage sales and Goodwill and crocheting, but most of all she loved spending time with her large family.
Clara leaves behind two daughters and two sons with Eli. Their third son is with her in heaven. Her daughters: Debra (David) Lehman of Centreville and Tammy (Kevin) Gascho of Three Rivers; sons: Duane (Diane) Schwartz of Howe, Ind., and Dean Schwartz of Colon; daughter-in-law: Stephanie Schwartz of Sea Grove, N.C. Clara also treasured the addition of more daughters and sons born to, and adopted by her husband, Eli. Daughters: Lisa (Christian) Huber of Wheatfield, Ind., and Heidi (Andy) Stiles of Burr Oak; sons: Derek (Jamie) Schwartz of Zeeland, Johnathan Schwartz of Three Rivers and Robert Schwartz of Kalamazoo; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister and life-long best friend: Ruby Ann (Melvin) Schlabach of Howe, Ind.; brother: Lester (Doris) Mast of Nappanee, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Robert Schwartz; sister: Edna Kauffman and brothers: Edward Mast, Willie Mast, Eli Mast, Harley "Dave" Mast and Henry "Hank" Mast.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, private family services will be held at this time. A memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Clara M. Schwartz will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted and following the recovery and healing of her son Duane, who is currently battling the virus.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Schwartz's memory consider Ronald McDonald Charities of Ann Arbor, 1600 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leaves condolences for the family.