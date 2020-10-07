Clara Martha Teeple, age 91, of Sturgis, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She left her earthly family to join her late husband, Vernon H. Teeple, in heaven.
Clara was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Dearborn. She was the daughter of Charles and Pauline (Stam) Rantz, whom preceded her in death. She attended Dearborn Schools and graduated from Fordson High School.
On Aug. 21, 1948, she married Vernon Teeple, a World War II veteran, also of Dearborn, which preceded her in death Aug.15, 2009.
Clara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed drawing, painting, sewing, cooking and gardening. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Clara's heart was always filled with love for her family and will be missed dearly.
Clara was preceded in death by her sister, Helen (Charles) Kayson of Rockwood. She was a beloved mother to her three sons, Rance (Diane) of Roscommon, Richard of Dearborn and Wes (Cheryl) of Sturgis. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brad (Meg), Cassie (Andy), Stephanie (Brian), Rantz (Lauren) and Ryan (Erin), seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
It was Clara's wishes to be cremated and laid to rest with her husband's ashes at Fort Custer National Cemetery. A private family service will be announced at a later date.
Clara's family is being cared for by Avink Funeral Home and Cremation Society in Schoolcraft. While at Clara's webpage at www.avinkcremation.com
, please take time to sign her guestbook by lighting a candle and/or sharing a memory with her family.