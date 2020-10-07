1/1
Clara M. Teeple
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Martha Teeple, age 91, of Sturgis, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She left her earthly family to join her late husband, Vernon H. Teeple, in heaven.
Clara was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Dearborn. She was the daughter of Charles and Pauline (Stam) Rantz, whom preceded her in death. She attended Dearborn Schools and graduated from Fordson High School.
On Aug. 21, 1948, she married Vernon Teeple, a World War II veteran, also of Dearborn, which preceded her in death Aug.15, 2009.
Clara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed drawing, painting, sewing, cooking and gardening. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Clara's heart was always filled with love for her family and will be missed dearly.
Clara was preceded in death by her sister, Helen (Charles) Kayson of Rockwood. She was a beloved mother to her three sons, Rance (Diane) of Roscommon, Richard of Dearborn and Wes (Cheryl) of Sturgis. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brad (Meg), Cassie (Andy), Stephanie (Brian), Rantz (Lauren) and Ryan (Erin), seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
It was Clara's wishes to be cremated and laid to rest with her husband's ashes at Fort Custer National Cemetery. A private family service will be announced at a later date.
Clara's family is being cared for by Avink Funeral Home and Cremation Society in Schoolcraft. While at Clara's webpage at www.avinkcremation.com, please take time to sign her guestbook by lighting a candle and/or sharing a memory with her family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society
129 S. Grand
Schoolcraft, MI 49087
269-679-5622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved