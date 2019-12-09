|
|
Clarence Lee "Butch" Stump, age 74, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 2, 1945, in Three Rivers, a son of the late Samuel and Marian (Kindig) Stump.
Butch had resided in Sturgis since 1990, coming from White Pigeon. He was a graduate of Constantine High School with the class of 1963.
On Oct. 27, 2006, he married Virginia (Wertz) Huffman in Centreville.
He retired from White Pigeon Paper Company following 37 years of dedicated employment.
Butch was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning the rank of SP5, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.
Butch enjoyed playing pool, riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, traveling and feeding the birds. His family will forever miss the beautiful roses he grew, and he had a love for dogs. He had hobbies and interests, but what he truly loved was time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Virginia; four daughters, Sarah Stump of Sturgis, Emily Stump of Sturgis, Becky (John) Smith of Constantine and Maggie (Kevin) Kenny of Oklahoma; two sons, Scottie (Sarah) Huffman of West Virginia and Billy (Meagan) Houpt of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Elissa, Joel, Aaron, Erica, Kevin, Elizabeth, Joanie, Michael, Christopher and Katelyn; a great-granddaughter, Rylee; three sisters, Doris Easterday of Sturgis, Bette (Paul) Lucas of Constantine and Kay (Sam) Roberts of Constantine; a brother, Bob Stump of Constantine; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Buddy Easterday.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Butch Stump will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Ryan Bibb of Radiant Life Church in Sturgis will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis, where full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Butch's memory consider Hospice of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 10, 2019