On August 28, 2019 Claudette "Claudia" Webber, found her place in heaven, and left behind family members and many friends who are missing her deeply.
Born March 30, 1933 Claudette Ann to Mr., & Mrs. L. M. Schmitz in Gilbertville, Iowa. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School.
On November 23, 1954 she married Robert "Bob" J. Webber at the Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville. They partnered for life and had two children: Michael and Jaymme. Michael was the father of both grandchildren; Kathy and Scott.
During their life together, Bob and Claudia owned and operated Covered Bridge Inn, Centreville for 20 years.
Ten years of her life was devoted to her love of horses, serving as a 4-H leader teaching kids to ride and train.
In retirement Claudia stayed busy and kept Bob busy with her hobby of stained glass work that family and friends will long enjoy. She was always playing cards and board games. For many years she hosted the Thursday Card Club where they played Up & Down the River with 7 splendid friends. Weekends were for cards with friends. Anyone who visited learned to play some form of cards. When she went to the nursing home for rehab the cards came along.
Things to remember about Claudia: She was a good Mother. With an outgoing personality, she made numerous life time friendships. She was a dear friend who always made you feel welcome, yet there was no pretense, she let you know what was on her mind.
Cremation has taken place, as well as a private service at Bronson Catholic Church in Bronson.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 6, 2019