Clyde Albert Cominator, age 78, of White Pigeon, passed away early Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 25, 1940, a son of the late Roy and Victoria Cominator.
Clyde had resided in White Pigeon for the past 25 years. He also had lived in Cadillac for a number of years and his early life was lived in Sturgis, where he was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1958.
On Aug. 4, 1974, he married Denise Osborn in Cadillac.
Clyde retired from Coachman Industries in Middlebury, Ind., following many years of dedicated employment.
He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from Sept. 25, 1958-Sept 25, 1962, earning the rank of corporal.
Clyde had a true love and passion for fishing, especially bass fishing. He participated in area bass tournaments for many years. He also enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; two daughters, Melissa Glucky of Sturgis and Lora Cominator of Kalamazoo; a son, William Roy Cominator of Constantine; and grandchildren Shaylyn, Timothy and Brandon Glucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Lynn McMillin.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.
