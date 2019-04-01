|
|
Cody Gustavo Torrez-Hayden, 34, of Constantine, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, from injuries of an automobile accident in Mottville Township.
He was born Oct. 20, 1984, in Sturgis, a son of Alice Brandi Groves and Miguel Antonio Fernando Torrez.
He was a resident of Constantine all his life. He was a 2003 graduate of Constantine High School. He was on the wrestling, baseball and football teams, all-state defensive lineman and played in the state finals at The Silverdome. He enjoyed NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, fishing, golf, campfires and cooking. He was employed 10 years as a casting inspector at Metal Technologies in Three Rivers, where have was known as the go-to guy. He was a union member mentor.
He is survived by his mother, Brandi Hayden-Derrick of White Pigeon; brothers Chad Hayden and Troy Hayden of Constantine; his companion, Angie Price of Constantine; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services are at noon Saturday at Mottville Community Church, with Pastor David Bell officiating. Interment will follow in Mottville Cemetery. Donations may be directed to the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 2, 2019