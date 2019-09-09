|
Colleen S. Yunker, age 78, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Pierre, S.D., a daughter of the late Leland and Eleanor (Wareing) Steele.
Colleen resided in Sturgis for more than 50 years, coming from South Dakota.
On Aug.10, 1979, she married Jean H. Yunker in Sturgis. He preceded her in death March 28, 2010.
Following 30 years of dedicated service, Colleen retired from Sturgis Public Schools, where she taught third grade at Wenzel and Park schools.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, could always be found reading a good book, had a love for the many Siamese cats she owned over the years and was devoted to her family. Colleen found herself happiest when she was sharing and giving to others.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law:, Sabra and Paul Gage of Noblesville, Ind.; her grandchildren, Chelsea Gage of Grand Rapids and Sydney Gage of Custer; a great-grandchild, Everly Grace Lafata; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Donna Steele of Wolsey, S.D.; a nephew, Preston Steele of Huron, S.D.; and a niece, Tasha Lee of Huron, S.D.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Colleen S. Yunker will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Glenn Russell, chaplain at Thurston Woods Village, will officiate. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow the service. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to Sturgis Public Schools Endowment Fund, with Colleen Yunker written on the memo line, c/o Sturgis Area Community Foundation, 310 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091. Funds donated in memory of Colleen will be used to support classroom grants and will honor her service, dedication and belief in public schools.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 10, 2019