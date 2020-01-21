Home

Connie A. Pagels

Connie A. Pagels Obituary
Connie Ann Pagels, age 73, of Burr Oak, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Locust Grove Mennonite Church, 29525 Findley Road, Burr Oak. Funeral services celebrating the life of Connie Pagels will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. A graveside committal will follow at Burr Oak Cemetery. Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Sturgis Journal.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
