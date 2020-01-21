|
Connie Ann Pagels, age 73, of Burr Oak, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Locust Grove Mennonite Church, 29525 Findley Road, Burr Oak. Funeral services celebrating the life of Connie Pagels will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. A graveside committal will follow at Burr Oak Cemetery. Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Sturgis Journal.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 22, 2020