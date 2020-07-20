Connie Joan Roberts, age 75, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday afternoon July 18, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home in LaGrange, Ind.
She was born March 2, 1945, in Three Rivers, a daughter of the late Myrl and Maxine (Kinney) Milhahn.
Connie resided in the Sturgis area her entire life and was a graduate of Constantine High School with the class of 1963. She was an involved student while in high school, some of her activities include: playing French horn in the band, singing in the choir, working on the school's newspaper and she was a member of Pep Club, the Spanish and Latin Language Clubs and the Girls Athletic Association and she was a cast member of the junior and senior plays.
On Oct. 27, 1967, she married Danny Roberts at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Three Rivers.
Connie was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and Red Hat Society. She had a love for animals, especially horses, and for many years was active in the 4-H horse programs. She enjoyed traveling and road trips especially to Colorado and Petoskey. She also enjoyed helping the Amish community with transportation, playing bingo and scrabble and cooking. She always will be remembered for her love of her grandson-in-law's meatloaf and her own homemade lasagna. Connie had hobbies and interests, but what brought her the most happiness was time spent with family especially her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband, Danny; a daughter, Melissa (Dominie) Price of Tennessee; two granddaughters, Kalyn (Nathan) Barr of Sturgis and Morganne Burlingame of Tennessee; a great-granddaughter, Kassidy Jo Barr of Sturgis; and a sister, Sherry Andrews of Burr Oak.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother-in-law, Geneva Roberts.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration and the honoring of Connie Joan Roberts life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Connie's memory consider St. Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032; or St. Joseph County 4-H, 612 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
