Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Craig J. Balzer

Craig J. Balzer Obituary
Craig James Balzer age 56 of Brownsburg, Indiana and a former resident of Sturgis passed away early Monday morning March 30, 2020 at the I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Due to current condition with the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations of gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. At that time a full obituary will be published.

The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
