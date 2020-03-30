|
|
|
Craig James Balzer age 56 of Brownsburg, Indiana and a former resident of Sturgis passed away early Monday morning March 30, 2020 at the I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Due to current condition with the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations of gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. At that time a full obituary will be published.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 31, 2020