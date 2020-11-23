1/
Cynthia A Walter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia A. "Cindy" Walter, 62, of Howe, Ind., died Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 29, 1957, in Sturgis, to Chris J. and Anna S. (Schrock) Miller. On June 20, 1976, in Emma, Ind., she married Rand K. Walter. They were married for the next 44 years. Rand survives Cindy in Howe.

Funeral Services will be private family services. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Ind. Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24 at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved