Cynthia A. "Cindy" Walter, 62, of Howe, Ind., died Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence, after a long battle with cancer.



She was born Dec. 29, 1957, in Sturgis, to Chris J. and Anna S. (Schrock) Miller. On June 20, 1976, in Emma, Ind., she married Rand K. Walter. They were married for the next 44 years. Rand survives Cindy in Howe.



Funeral Services will be private family services. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Ind. Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24 at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange.

