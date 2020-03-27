|
Daisy Marie (DuVall) Allabach, age 87, of Sturgis, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Thurston Woods Villa in Sturgis, following a long, hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Monroe, a daughter of the late Marcellus F. and Grace Daisy (McCrow) DuVall.
From Monroe, where she spent her early years, she moved to Sturgis with her parents. She attended Sturgis schools, excelling in her studies and playing bass fiddle in the school orchestra.
On March 18, 1950, she married Graydon Duncan Allabach in Sturgis. He preceded her in death May 27, 2006.
Daisy was an active member of Fish Lake Bible Church in Sturgis, where she played the piano, participated in the Ladies Missionary Society and taught Sunday school for preschool-adult classes. She was inspired to attend college and become a professional teacher when she had a "special needs" handicapped child as a student in her Sunday school class.
She first attended Goshen Mennonite College in Goshen, Ind., then Glen Oaks Community College in White Pigeon, where she became its first graduate, receiving her A.A., and much later was recognized by the college with a Distinguished Alumni Award Spec. Ed. 2006. Other degrees she earned were: B.A., MA. Spec, Ed & EL. ED., Western Michigan University, F.R.S.H. Royal Society for Promotion of Health, London England Fellowship, MA. and then, Specialist Degree in Counseling & Personal Services, Western Michigan University, which involved research aided by Nottawa Christian School in Nottawa.
She continued her studies in the evenings while teaching during the day at White Pigeon Elementary and Junior High Schools for 15 years as special education and junior high science teacher.
Daisy wrote two children's books and many adult books: research, studies and narrative. Her most noted book is "I Daisy Am Porphyric. Are You?" copyright 1977.
Always having wanted to go as a missionary to foreign fields, but instead beginning a family, Daisy and her family sent clothing and sewn toys for missionaries to unemployed miners' children in rural Kentucky. Then, in 1989, Daisy and her husband, Graydon, started Daisy Hospital Supply, receiving medical supplies from donors, freely given to needy people both locally and worldwide.
In addition to always helping others, she enjoyed taking long walks, singing hymns such as "His Eye is On the Sparrow" as she picked wild berries on her 40-acre farm in Sherman Hills, and also enjoyed making picture puzzles at her large kitchen table and solving good brain-teaser puzzles of many sorts, as she belonged to MENSA.
She was a born-again Christian and now resides in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she served faithfully all her earthly life. She committed to memory much of the Bible and claimed the Bible verse, throughout her college years, James 1:5, "If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him."
She is survived by a brother, Dean F. DuVall; two sons, Ken Grady (Susan) Allabach of Centreville and Scot Lee Allabach of Three Rivers; two daughters, Denise (Keith) McCoy of Coshocton, Ohio, and Crystal Renee (Paul) Updyke of Cora, Wyo.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews in the United States and relatives in Australia, Canada and England.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Wellington M. "Duke" DuVall.
Daisy's wishes were to continue to give to others in donating her body to the University of Michigan Anatomical Gift Program. Unfortunately, with the current conditions, the Gift Program is not accepting anatomical gifts. Cremation has taken place. Again, with the current conditions and the limitation of gatherings, a private family memorial and celebration of a life well-lived will be held at a later date.
