Dale M. Webster, age 83, of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born April 9, 1936, in Quincy, a daughter of the late Glen and Thelma (Mann) Woodman.
Dale resided most of her life in the Burr Oak and Sturgis area and was a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1954.
She had been employed by Doerr Products in Burr Oak. Dale was first and foremost a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and, for several years, was the primary caregiver for her mother. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and loved time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Dale is survived by six daughters, Penny Waltke of Sturgis, Colleen (Lee) Ross of Burr Oak, Kathy Alldredge of Sturgis, Lorraine Carter of Burr Oak, Marlene (David) Warble of Sturgis and Tina (Bobby) Reed of Burr Oak; a son, Terry Ditmer of Sturgis; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd Woodman of Pleasant Lake, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Clifford Ditmer; four great-grandchildren; four sisters; and seven brothers.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Dale M. Webster will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The Rev. Marty Burdick of Union City Wesleyan Church will officiate.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Webster's memory consider , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 13, 2019