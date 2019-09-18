Home

Dan Jones
Dan Jones


1933 - 2019
Dan Jones Obituary
Dan Jones, 86, of Constantine, passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born June 21, 1933, in Constantine, a son of Arthur and Alice (Leister) Jones.
Dan graduated in 1951 from Constantine High School, where he excelled as an all-sport athlete. He was in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 in Germany. During the Big 4 Conference, he served as a driver for the high officers who attended the meetings.
On Aug. 18, 1956, Dan married Janis Krull at Messiah Lutheran Church.
He was a truck driver for many companies, beginning with G&A truck lines, White Pigeon, and later retiring from Alvan Freight of Grand Rapids in 1992. In retirement, he worked with Jerry on the farm.
He was a member of several baseball and basketball leagues in Three Rivers. Dan loved cutting wood and going hunting in Colorado with his boys and brother Dale.
Surviving are his wife, Janis Jones, of Constantine; children Vinette (Andy) Reames of Jones, Dan (Shirley) Jones of Constantine and Jerry (Darcy) Jones of Constantine; grandchildren Jessee (Chelsea) Schoetzow, Mitch (Ashley) Schoetzow, Amy (Seth) Hall, Ben (Anna) Jones, and Zoe, Jack and Brody Jones; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Richard, Paul and Dale; and his woodcutting buddy Bob Forsyth.
Per his request, cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Constantine. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
