Dan Pfenning, age 73, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Sturgis, peacefully passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Dan served in the U.S. Air Force Security Police during the Vietnam War. He loved his country, his flag, eagles and his Michigan Wolverines. He also enjoyed playing cards and motorcycling.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Florence Pfenning. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Gilberetta; children Clifford (Beth) Pfenning, Julie Garel, Daniel Pfenning, Sherry (Joe) Schaut, Richard (Stephanie) Robinson and Michael Robinson; eight grandchildren; a brother, Steve (Linda) Pfenning; a sister, Linda (Chuck) Ware; and several nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private service.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 31, 2019