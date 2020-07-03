Dana L. Martin, 73, of Shipshewana, Ind., died, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Goshen, Ind., to the late, Ivan and Bertha (Myers) Martin.
Dana was a practicing physician assistant at Center for Health & Wellness in Sturgis.
On Dec. 16, 1990, he married Jean E. Hunter in LaGrange, Ind. She survives in Shipshewana.
Dana was a member of American Medical Association. He loved to travel and had a passion for caring for his patients. He also was a highly active farmhand at Fox Run Stables.
Along with his wife, Jean, he is survived byadaughter, Dana Martin of Shipshewana; three sons, Brook (Cindy) Martin of LaGrange, and Seneca (Jackie) Martin and Reed (Leanna) Martin, both of Shipshewana; two stepsons, Ronald B. (Danielle) Stillions of Indianapolis and John Andrew (Hanny) Stillions of Los Angeles; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Joan (Jim) Jantzi of Shipshewana, Bonita (Bill) Kauffman of Loris, S.C., Sherrill (Larry) Vardaman of Shipshewana and Brenda (Loren) Loucks of Goshen, Ind.
Funeral services for Dana will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. The Rev. Ben Stuckey will officiate the services.
Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the funeral home. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.
Memorials maybe donated in Dana's memory to LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Online condolences maybe sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind.