Danial Patrick Fitzgerald, 59, of Constantine, passed away Jan. 29, 2020.
He was born March 25, 1960, in California. In 2001, he married Kelly Malone in Sturgis.
I suppose a good thing about knowing your time will end is you can write your own obituary to spare your family from having to.
About 20 years ago, I met Kelly. She was all about family! Something I had always wanted. She was outgoing, spunk and strong-willed. I knew I wanted to marry her soon after we met. When I married Kelly, I was blessed to beg a part of her three boys' lives, Halen, Zack and Brady. I can't express how much these three boys mean to me.
A year after we married, we added our daughter to the family. Kieran has had my heart from the beginning! She has so many of her mother's traits. A few of mine, but don't hold that against her.
Halen and his wife, Amanda, have blessed us with two boys, Zealen and Wynn. One of the most heartbreaking times of my life was when we lost Zealen in 2012.
Zack has blessed us with my only granddaughter, Lizzy, who was my buddy from day one. We lost Brady in 2014, another heartbreaking time.
Halen and Zack have made me proud so many times. Seeing them as fathers and both being hard workers and great providers has been heartwarming.
Kieran has worked hard as a young lady to achieve her dreams in the horse world and continues to prove she deserves all good that comes her way! I have never been prouder than seeing her achieve one goal after another and know that, as she grows up and goes off to her internship, she will do great things! I beam with pride for all she does and will do! When the time comes, I hope all of them know what they mean to me and Kelly that you were always number 1.
I have worked in the steel industry for many years. I started as a welder in the ship yards to traveling the United States as a structural steel welder. I went on to become a welding inspector. I was blessed to become part of a great company with State Testing and our latest accomplishment together was to be part of the bridge project of the year.
I also have two estranged children of their choice, Sherrie and Bryton.
I have had a good life and feel blessed as things wrap up here on earth. Kelly gave me the family life I always wanted and State Testing gave me the freedom to develop a successful steel division with their help.
Never wait until it's too late to tell the stories you want people to know of your life. make sure people know what they mean to you and let them know you love them, because you never know when your time will be.
In lieu of flowers, I would much appreciate a donation to a memorial fund that will be split among Constantine equestrian team, Friends of Ferdinand and other animal rescues in our area that struggle to stay afloat.
Donations may be made via PayPal to [email protected]. Or checks may be mailed, c/o Kelly Fitzgerald, to 14052 Riverside Drive, Constantine MI 49042. Thank you for helping others in my name. Per Dan's request a memorial will take place in Chicago in the spring.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 12, 2020