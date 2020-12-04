1/1
Daniel B. Disbro
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Beryl Disbro, age 65, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Argosy House in Centreville.
He was born May 24, 1955, in Three Rivers, a son of Clyde and Janet (Gage) Disbro, and had been a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County.
He attended Upjohn School in Kalamazoo and Pathfinder School in Centreville. Dan worked at ARCH Workshop in Sturgis. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Detroit Tigers baseball and Spartans basketball. He loved being outdoors, bird-watching and swimming. He was a night-owl and enjoyed watching superhero movies. He especially enjoyed playing pranks on his family and caregivers.
Dan is survived by two sisters, Connie (Charles) Myers of Leonidas and Cindy (Robin) Ray of Mendon; nine nieces and nephews, Lee Ann (Bryan) Postema of Florida, Michelle (Eric) Millard of Auburn, Ind., Casey Millard of Ohio, Jacquelin Millard of Vicksburg, Darcy (Jake) Soule of Scotts, Calvin (Michelle) Ray of Vicksburg, Kyle (Lindsey) Ray of Nottawa, Eric (Trisha) Ray of Schoolcraft and Abby Ray of Mendon; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews, Eric, Ellorie, Harley, Marshall, Hunter, Coy, Max, Raylynn, Jack, Oliver, Maxwell, Jensen, Gavin, Riley and Aiden; and by the amazing staff at Argosy House in Centreville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Clyde Disbro Jr.
Cremation has been conducted. A memorial celebration will be held later, when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Argosy House, 517 Elizabeth Drive, Centreville, MI 49032.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved