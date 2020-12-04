Daniel Beryl Disbro, age 65, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Argosy House in Centreville.
He was born May 24, 1955, in Three Rivers, a son of Clyde and Janet (Gage) Disbro, and had been a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County.
He attended Upjohn School in Kalamazoo and Pathfinder School in Centreville. Dan worked at ARCH Workshop in Sturgis. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Detroit Tigers baseball and Spartans basketball. He loved being outdoors, bird-watching and swimming. He was a night-owl and enjoyed watching superhero movies. He especially enjoyed playing pranks on his family and caregivers.
Dan is survived by two sisters, Connie (Charles) Myers of Leonidas and Cindy (Robin) Ray of Mendon; nine nieces and nephews, Lee Ann (Bryan) Postema of Florida, Michelle (Eric) Millard of Auburn, Ind., Casey Millard of Ohio, Jacquelin Millard of Vicksburg, Darcy (Jake) Soule of Scotts, Calvin (Michelle) Ray of Vicksburg, Kyle (Lindsey) Ray of Nottawa, Eric (Trisha) Ray of Schoolcraft and Abby Ray of Mendon; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews, Eric, Ellorie, Harley, Marshall, Hunter, Coy, Max, Raylynn, Jack, Oliver, Maxwell, Jensen, Gavin, Riley and Aiden; and by the amazing staff at Argosy House in Centreville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Clyde Disbro Jr.
Cremation has been conducted. A memorial celebration will be held later, when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Argosy House, 517 Elizabeth Drive, Centreville, MI 49032.
