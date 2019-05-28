|
Daniel F. Troyer, 95, of LaGrange, Ind., died May 26, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Troyer was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Lima Township, Howe, Ind., to Daniel and Esther I. (Belote) Troyer.
A lifelong LaGrange County resident, he was a 1942 Shipshewana-Scott High School graduate. He worked at the former Home Grain Company in LaGrange from 1951 until he moved to the family farm in 1962. He then began to farm full-time and was still helping on the family farm.
Daniel was a member of First United Methodist Church in LaGrange. He enjoyed going square dancing and he and his wife played pinochle for many years with a card group.
On July 1, 1951, he married Margaret L. Shultz in Howe, Ind.; Mrs. Troyer preceded him in death Nov. 6, 2012.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen Sue and Rodney Bauermeister of Howe, Ind., and Sandra Kay and Glenn Lovejoy of White Pigeon; a son and daughter-in-law, Kim L. and Pamela Troyer of Marietta, Ga.; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Andy and Martina Green, Jeremey and Casey Green, Stacy and Mike Rodefer, Jamie and Todd Montandon, Jennifer and John Pottebaum, Stephanie and Joel Gebauer and Jared and Margaret Troyer; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, June Herb of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Jeanette Troyer of Auburn, Ind.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Edna Jean Rosendaul; and a brother, Charles Ray Troyer.
Visitation will take place 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. The Rev. Ken Herb will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorials may be made to either First United Methodist Church or LaGrange County 4-H Fair Association.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 29, 2019