Daniel Joseph "Danny" Delp, age 55, of Mendon, died March 15, 2019, at his home.
Danny was born June 24, 1963, in Sturgis, a son to the late Mervel A. and Lillie Jean (Murphy) Delp.
He grew up in Colon, graduating from Colon High School with the Classof 1981. He later continued his education at Glenn Oaks Community College. He was a member of the SAL in Colon and of the Colon Masonic Lodge.
Danny had worked for many years as an electrician for the White Pigeon Paper Mill.
He loved fishing, shooting his guns, woodworking and most of all spending time in the kitchen with his children.
Danny married Lisa Bennett which lasted 24 years, he is survived by three children; Megan Delaney Delp of Mendon, Lucas Daniel Delp of Alabama, Ethan Joseph Delp of Elkhart, Ind.; sisters; Gloria (Marvin) Sanderson of Mendon, Nancy Jane Penn of Colon and brother, Mervel R. "Dick" Delp of Colon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Judith Ann Delp and Retha Fay Reisse.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Schipper Funeral Home LTD. in Colon from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service starting at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charles Vizthum officiating. Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 20, 2019