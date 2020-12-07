Daniel Lee Gales, age 67, of Colon, went home to Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.
On June 26, 1953, Daniel was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., a son of the late John and Joan (McLatcher) Gales.
Daniel graduated from Colon High School with the class of 1971. After graduation Daniel served his county with the U.S. Navy. Following his separation from the Navy, Daniel worked for Post Cereal in Battle Creek, from he retired after 41 years.
On Dec. 24, 1971, Daniel married Renda Collins in Sherwood, Michigan.
Daniel was a devoted member of Crossroads Missionary Church in Mendon for 30 years. Daniel was known for his undeniable faith in Jesus Christ, his quirky sense of humor and his ability to make everyone laugh. Daniel spent his life devoted to his loving wife, children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed supporting and attending their sporting events. In his spare time, he fulfilled his lifetime passion of drag racing by attending races, working on cars and racing his Mustang.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Renda Gales of Colon; children Daniel (Jacqueline) Gales of Bronson, Steven Gales of Kalamazoo, Melissa Gales of Sturgis and daughter-in-law Tina Gales of Mendon; four grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Young, Alexa (Joel) Smith, Joseph and Jenna Gales, Siblings: Patricia Broadway, Mike Gales, Susan (Lenny) Kindley, Barbara (Byron) Adams and Dennis Gales; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Gales; and a son, Brian Gales.
Following Daniel's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held 11-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A memorial service officiated by Rev. Roger Walterhouse begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to Colon Food Bank. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.