Daniel Lee Williamson, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 23, 2020, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.
He was born Nov. 11, 1953, in Sturgis, a son of Lillard and Joan (Pitman) Williamson.
Dan resided in Sturgis and also had lived in Ohio and Texas.
He was a truck driver by trade and enjoyed bowling.
Dan was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning the rank of PV2.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Bishop of Sturgis; and a son, Brandon Williamson.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Mark Williamson; and his stepfather, Leroy Bishop.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Full military honors will be conferred by Fort Custer Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hospice of S.W. Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 28, 2020