Dann W. German, age 61, of Goshen, Ind., and a former longtime Burr Oak resident, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 9, 1958, in Sturgis, a son of the late Donald A. and Alice Virene (Smith) German.
Dann resided the past two years in Goshen. His early life was lived in Chino, Calif., until the family moved to Burr Oak at the beginning of Dann's freshman year of high school. He was a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1976.
Dann was currently employed by Manufactured Housing Enterprise Inc. in Bryan, Ohio, and he had worked several years in the dairy operations at Fairgrove Farms in Sturgis.
He enjoyed fishing, loved playing golf and had a passion for whitetail deer-hunting.
Dann is survived by his four sons, Justin (Jessica) German of Elkhart, Ind., Jared (Aiden) German of Constantine, Trevor (Jackie) German of Sturgis and Troy German of Goshen, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; a sister, Diane (her life partner Roger Kline) Thrasher of Sturgis; a brother, Donald H. (Theresa) German of Idaho; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister; Dawn German.
Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations of gatherings, a private family visitation will take place. A gathering of family and friends for a graveside service to celebrate and honor the life of Dann W. German will take place at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Dann's memory consider the .
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 9, 2020