Darla M. Ryan, age 79, of Three Rivers passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her two daughters.
She was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Chicago, a daughter of Frances and Madge (Wisniewski) Ryan.
Darla graduated from Three Rivers High School with the class of 1957. She was employed for many years at Continental Can and later retired from Owen Illinois of Constantine. She was a proud and faithful member of the Eagles #2302, American Legion Post #170 and Moose Lodge #474. She enjoyed endless time playing euchre and volunteering her time coordinating funeral dinners. Darla also cherished time spent with family and friends, and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her lifetime partner, William Affhalter; and a brother, Dennis Wisniewski.
Surviving to cherish Darla's memory are daughters Renee E. Scheetz and Nancy J. Nelson; a sister, Eileen Stapelton; a brother, William (Kathie) Wisniewski; grandchildren Christopher, Bryan and Amanda Scheetz, Michael and Steven Wolfe, and Kristen (Lincoln) Lake; great-grandchildren Peyton and Coley Silvers, Rosalie, Mason and Marcus Wolfe, and Connor and Olivia Lake; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In accordance with Darla's wishes, cremation has been conducted. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers, with Pastor Dan Lane officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to Three Rivers Hospice or Animal Rescue of St. Joseph County. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home, which is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 5, 2019