Daryl S. Kauffman, 46, of Shipshewana, Ind., died at 11:37 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at his home, after a four-year battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 14, 1973, in Goshen, Ind., to Sam M. and Lydia Ann (Troyer) Kauffman.
Surviving are his parents, of Shipshewana; four brothers, LaVern (Clara) Kauffman of Shipshewana, twin Dale (Ocie) Kauffman of Howe, Ind., Richard (Vonda) Kauffman of LaGrange, Ind., and Lloyd (Lena) Yoder of Goshen; three sisters, Marietta (Ernie) Helmuth of Millersburg, Ind., Niva (Dennis) Helmuth of Topeka, Ind., and Kristine (Darin) Stutzman of Shipshewana; 33 nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; and an uncle, Joe Kauffman of Angola, Ind.
Daryl was owner/operator of D-Bar-D Trucking and co-owner of Crossroad Tours. He was a member of Griner Church. He had many friends all over the United States and Haiti.
The family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support over the last months and weeks.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. both Thursday, Feb. 20, and Friday, Feb. 21, at Shore Church, 7235 W. 100 N., Shipshewana, Ind.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at K-Z RV Event Center, located at the southeast corner of U.S 20. and 900 W, Shipshewana. Services will be conducted by Pastors Jimmy Mast, Robert Riegsecker, Jason Miller and Deacon Harry Stutzman Jr. Burial will be in East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 20, 2020