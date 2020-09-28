Dave Ritzer, long time resident and business owner, passed away at his home in Constantine, Friday, September 25, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 60 years old. Preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Marilyn, and sister Lynn. He is survived by sister Stephanie (Terry) Strawbridge and nephew Kris. Also, special friends Sam and Rhonda Albano.



Dave had many adventures during his lifetime. At the age of 16, he obtained his first drivers/chauffeurs license and began working for Clark Towing. Ten years later he began working for the family business, Steve's Auto Parts which his father Steve founded in 1949. Dave worked the towing and recovery business for 44 years. He independently served St. Joseph and the adjoining counties. He ran rotation calls for multiple police departments.



Dave had a passion for the law and wrote several briefs and oral arguments, prevailing in St. Joe County District Court for the towing industry. His research was meticulous. One case was argued to the Michigan Supreme Court.



Through the years, Dave also established a metal fabrication business doing prototypes for multiple businesses. He also manufactured tow truck bodies and parts on the premises. In 1999, Dave broke into land development and cell towers. He also co founded SEA Wireless Partners out of Kalamazoo, and TRMR out of Three Rivers.



Dave was quite the collector, but he especially loved exotic cars. His special passion was for his Lamborghini. He was also very proud of various family collections and knew all the stories behind them. Dave enjoyed watching track and field and cross country events, as he had been a runner himself.



Dave packed a lot into his life and was very successful. He was always intent on learning more and getting it right. He was very devoted to our family and that was the most important thing to him. Dave was also an animal lover and over the years rescued many cats and cared for them, healthy or not. He especially had a soft spot for the handicapped animals. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the St. Joe County Animal Shelter, Centreville, MI.

