Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Kauffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Kauffman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David A. Kauffman Obituary
David A. Kauffman, 62, of Centreville, and formerly of LaGranage, Ind., died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home, following a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kauffman; a son, Samuel Kauffman; four daughters, Loretta Combs, Sarah Odubela, Rosanna Miller and Malinda Schwartz; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Eickhoff, Farrand, Halverson Chapel in Three Rivers. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville. Donations may be made to the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.