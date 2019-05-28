|
David A. Kauffman, 62, of Centreville, and formerly of LaGranage, Ind., died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home, following a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kauffman; a son, Samuel Kauffman; four daughters, Loretta Combs, Sarah Odubela, Rosanna Miller and Malinda Schwartz; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Eickhoff, Farrand, Halverson Chapel in Three Rivers. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville. Donations may be made to the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 29, 2019