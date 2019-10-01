|
David A. Oxender, age 92, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Shipshewana, Ind., a son of the late Thomas and Nellie (Ager) Oxender.
On Aug. 7, 1948, he married Bonita Lee Lanning in Howe, Ind. She preceded him in death May 5, 2010.
David worked several jobs, including City Dairy 1954-1966 and Sutton Tool 1966-1990. While he was at Sutton Tool, he was on the UAW Bargaining Committee for 20 of his 24 years with the last three years as local UAW President.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II in Japan during the Allied Occupation. He sold poppies of the for many, many years and was Past Commander of Post #1355 in Sturgis and District Commander of the 7th District
David enjoyed camping and for 20 summers would camp at Sault Ste. Marie, leaving Mother's Day weekend and returning Labor Day. He also enjoyed mushroom-hunting and deer-hunting.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Oxender and Douglas (Terri) Oxender, both of Sturgis; six grandchildren, Layne (Hanna) Elliott, Eric (Dana) Oxender, Mandy (Matt) Mizner, Benjamin (Monique) Oxender, Emily (Eric) Zuzek and Caleb (Alissa) Oxender; and 12 great-grandchildren, Conner Elliott, Colin Elliott, Loren Oxender, Emily Oxender, Isabelle Mizner, Henry Mizner, Violet Mizner, Quinten Oxender, Naomi Oxender, Elijah Oxender and Kendall Oxender.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; six brothers; and three sisters.
In accordance with his wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Michigan.
A service celebrating his life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Capt. John J. Kelley Post, 264 W. Fawn River Road, Sturgis. Pastors Glenn Russell and Barry Sommerfield will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations to Camp Trotter, 924 N. Washington Ave., Lansing, MI 48906.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 2, 2019