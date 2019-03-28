|
David Franklin Lamb passed away March 4, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz.
He was born Aug. 20, 1945, to Robert Franklin and Ruth Allene (Holland) Lamb in Roanoke, Va.
In 1963, he graduated from Salem High School in Salem, Ohio. He went into the U.S. Navy after graduation and became a missile fire technician and was in the Vietnam War. In April 1971, he left the Navy and moved from San Deigo to Sturgis, where he became a senior patrolman for the Sturgis Police Department until January 1979. He then lived in various cities in Utah and Arizona and held multiple jobs, including selling life insurance and working as a respiratory therapist at Scottsdale Healthcare, before retiring in 2003.
He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Ran-D; his father, Robert; a sister, Twila "Bunny" (Tony) Rothburst of Salem, Ohio; four children, David Lamb of Kalamazoo, Ginger (Lamb) Ott of Sturgis, Andrew Lamb of Phoenix and Karli Lamb of Nashville, Tenn; and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no memorial services held, per his wishes.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 29, 2019