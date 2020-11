Or Copy this URL to Share

David G. Bumgardner, 80, of Howe, Ind., died Nov. 4, 2020, at Avalon Village Nursing Home in Ligonier, Ind.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, and continue until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Ind. Masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store