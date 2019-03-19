|
David John Marshall age 71 of Burr Oak, Mich., went to be with the Lord Friday morning, Jan. 25, 2019, at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of David John Marshall will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Michael Wicks will officiate.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in David's memory consider the First Presbyterian Church Youth, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.comwhere personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 20, 2019