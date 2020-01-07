|
|
David Lee Carpenter, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born Nov. 1, 1953, in Sturgis, a son of the late James and Dorothy (Miller) Carpenter.
David had been employed for 21 years by Sturgis Foundry. He also had worked at Prairie Wood Products and Patterson's Supper Club, both in Sturgis.
He was very talented in the art of free-hand drawing and loved time with his friends and family.
David is survived by five sisters, Sharon (Rich) Pemberton of Colon, Marilyn (Jim) Broadbridge of White Pigeon, and Sandy Courtney, Deb (Bruce) Coleman and Kathy Carpenter, all of Sturgis; three brothers, Doug Carpenter, Mike (Carol) Carpenter and Todd Carpenter, all of Sturgis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Allan Scott Carpenter.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of David Lee Carpenter will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in David's memory consider Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Portage, MI 49024; or of Michigan, 1345 Monroe Ave NW #140, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 8, 2020