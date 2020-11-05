David Lee Chapman, age 83, of Centreville, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 3, 2020, at Three Rivers Health Hospital in Three Rivers.
He was born June 15, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Ind., a son of the late Paul and Cora (Oberlin) Chapman.
Dave resided in the Centreville area most of his life. On Sept. 10, 1961, he married Shirley Long in Sturgis.
He retired from Casselman Mechanical Contractors in Sturgis, working at the company for many years until the business closed. He also had worked at Auburn Gas Company in Auburn, Ind., and Pryor Heating and Cooling in Three Rivers.
Dave was a member of New Beginnings Church in Sturgis. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, earning the rank of SP4.
Dave loved helping others and his ability to fix most anything will be missed by his family and friends. He enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends and loved his truck.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 59 years, Shirley; three daughters, Leesa Chapman and Doris (Jack) Glick, both of Three Rivers, and Toni (Steve) Bass of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son, David Lee (Heather) Chapman Jr. of Nottawa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Martin) Wendell of Colon; a brother, James (Rose) Chapman of Nottawa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Virginia Soule; a granddaughter, Stacy LeAnn Fogleson; a great-grandson, Marco David Chapman; a sister, Doris Noragon; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Chapman.
The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Monday at New Beginnings Church, 63022 M-66, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of David Lee Chapman will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Randy Evans will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Nottawa Cemetery. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses. Donations may be mailed to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091 or by going to the funeral home website at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where donations may be applied to the crowdfunding set up for the family. Share memories and leave condolences for the family at the website.