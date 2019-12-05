|
|
David Lee Gilbo II, age 56, of Elizabethton, Tenn., and a former resident of Sturgis passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., due to an apparent heart attack.
He was born April 11, 1963, in Sturgis, a son of the late David and Karen Kaye (Paxton) Gilbo.
David resided in Tennessee for more than 20 years, coming from Sturgis.
On Nov. 4, 1989, he married the love of his life, Paula Featherstone.
David enjoyed time outdoors, especially while hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Paula; two stepsons, Scott Christner and Bobbie Christner, both of Sturgis; several grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two sisters, Stephanie (Randy Gibson) Pleasant of Sturgis and Roxanna (David) Munn of Sturgis; best friend Dean Shafer of Elizabethtown, Tenn.; five nephews; four nieces; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Teresa Smith.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service and celebration of the life of David Lee Gilbo II will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is assisting the family with local arrangements.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated, c/o Paula Gilbo, 169 Lovers Lane, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
His obituary is also at
www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 6, 2019