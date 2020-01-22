|
|
David Michael Spearow passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.
David was born May 13, 1946, in Sturgis, to Wendell and Kathryn Spearow. He grew up surrounded by the love of his five sisters. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1964, after which, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served four years in the Vietnam War. Dave received an associate degree at Glen Oaks Community College.
On Dec. 7, 1968, he married Susan Lynn Gerchow. Together they had a daughter, Michelle.
He was a cabinet-maker/designer prior to moving to Bronson, where he worked at BPP and Parham Products with his partner-in-crime, Michael Hyska, and eventually retired from PMP.
He enjoyed building model airplanes and attending air shows. Dave was well-known throughout the community as a fun-loving, generous-in-spirit man who loved spending time with friends on the lake.
David was an incredibly devoted father and grandfather. Grandpa Dave was known for planning fun family excursions such as charter fishing on Lake Michigan, go-carting, trips to the zoo, aquarium, Cedar Point and attending Spartans and Tigers games.
David is survived by his daughter, Michelle Reynolds; grandchildren Sage, Solee and Jonah; sisters Bonnie Stoppenbach, Ruth Tillottson and Lois Turner, Mary Winklepleck; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Kathryn; and a sister, Betty Caulkins.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Knights of Columbus in Bronson, where there will be much food, laughter and tears.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 23, 2020