David R. Warble, age 65, of Sturgis, passed away early Friday morning, June 19, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek.
He was born Oct. 29, 1954, in Noble County, Ind., a son of Maynard "Lefty" and Sharon (McClain) Warble.
David resided in Sturgis for more than 20 years, coming from Burr Oak. His early life was spent in LaGrange County, Ind.
He had worked several years at CMI in Bristol, Ind., where he held the position of maintenance supervisor and robotics technician. Due to health issues, he was forced to retire early from Morgan Olson in Sturgis, following several years of dedicated employment in the maintenance department.
David was gifted artistically, enjoying braiding paracord into many different objects, and he had great skills as a carver.
He married Marlene Webster in Centreville. She survives, along with two daughters, Danielle (George) Buel of Bloomingdale and Jennifer Frawley of Coldwater; three sons, Craig Stroh of Sturgis, Andrew Warble of Sturgis and David (Amanda Boughton) Warble of Sturgis; two stepdaughters, Lindsey Lilly and Bessie Luna Lilly, both of Sturgis; a stepson: Charles (Missy) Lilly of Bronson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his father, Maynard Warble of LaGrange, Ind.; a sister, Mary (Stan) Schemahorn of LaGrange, Ind.; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Warble; and his grandfather Red.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, which is entrusted with arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.