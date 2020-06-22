David R. Warble
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Warble, age 65, of Sturgis, passed away early Friday morning, June 19, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek.
He was born Oct. 29, 1954, in Noble County, Ind., a son of Maynard "Lefty" and Sharon (McClain) Warble.
David resided in Sturgis for more than 20 years, coming from Burr Oak. His early life was spent in LaGrange County, Ind.
He had worked several years at CMI in Bristol, Ind., where he held the position of maintenance supervisor and robotics technician. Due to health issues, he was forced to retire early from Morgan Olson in Sturgis, following several years of dedicated employment in the maintenance department.
David was gifted artistically, enjoying braiding paracord into many different objects, and he had great skills as a carver.
He married Marlene Webster in Centreville. She survives, along with two daughters, Danielle (George) Buel of Bloomingdale and Jennifer Frawley of Coldwater; three sons, Craig Stroh of Sturgis, Andrew Warble of Sturgis and David (Amanda Boughton) Warble of Sturgis; two stepdaughters, Lindsey Lilly and Bessie Luna Lilly, both of Sturgis; a stepson: Charles (Missy) Lilly of Bronson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his father, Maynard Warble of LaGrange, Ind.; a sister, Mary (Stan) Schemahorn of LaGrange, Ind.; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Warble; and his grandfather Red.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, which is entrusted with arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved