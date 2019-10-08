|
David Vandenbos age 71 of Sturgis, Michigan, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away Monday afternoon, October 7, 2019 at the Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, Indiana following a hard fought battle of several years and under hospice care for the past few months.
He was born December 20, 1947 in Platte, South Dakota son of the late Benjamin and Catherine (Weerheim) Vandenbos.
David resided in Sturgis since 1991 and had been employed by Morgan Olson in Sturgis.
On February 20, 1979 he married Kathleen Capp in Goshen, Indiana.
David was proud to have served his country in the Army National Guard for just less than 10 years.
He was a member of the Sturgis Eagles Lodge #1314 where he had served as a Trustee for several years. He was also a member of Neuman-Wenzel Post #73 American Legion in Sturgis. David enjoyed playing golf and bowling, participating in several leagues. He also enjoyed woodworking and had restored a home on South Nottawa Street in Sturgis, a feat he took great pride in.
David is survived by his wife of 40 years: Kathleen; daughters: Autumn Blaising of Hicksville, Ohio, Billie Jo (Derek) Wagner of Shelby, North Carolina, Christina (Jeff) Hanshew of Mishawaka, Indiana and Darcy (Steve) Clouse of Sturgis; grandchildren: Benjamen Vandenbos of Sturgis, Elijah Wagner of Shelby, North Carolina, Skyler Hanshew and Angelina Hanshew both of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Jasamine Gillespie of Hicksville, Ohio; sisters: Joyce Mellema of Rock Rapids, Iowa and Pearl (Clair) Dyk of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brother: Daniel (Lori) Vandenbos of Rapid City, South Dakota and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law: Dewey Mellema and sister-in-law: Sheila Vandenbos.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of the life of David Vandenbos will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the Eagles Lodge #1314, 1207 W. Chicago Rd. in Sturgis.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family c/o: Kathleen Vandenbos.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 9, 2019