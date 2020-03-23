|
Dawn E. Keith, age 94, of Sturgis, passed away Friday evening, March 20, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Maynard and Zeta (Pickles) Faust.
Mrs. Keith resided in Sturgis since 1943, coming from Mongo, Ind.
She was first married in 1956 to Thomas I. Jackson, who preceded her in death in 1978. In 1982, she married Ira Keith, who preceded her in death in 1988.
She had been employed as a manager of Sturgis Coin Laundry in Sturgis for many years. She also had worked at Transogram Company in Sturgis for 15 years and Motor Wheel Corporation in LaGrange, Ind., for 10 years.
Mrs. Keith was a member of College of Regents of the Women of the Moose and was an active bowler and inducted into the Sturgis Bowl Hall of Fame.
She is survived by a daughter, Judith Lumm of Sturgis; a son, Howard Bunn of Sturgis; two grandchildren, Donald Lumm of Sturgis and Lisa Weber; a great-granddaughter, Brandi Lumm; a brother, Lawrence Faust of Colon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and a son, Michael Weber.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Private graveside services and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Pastor Josh Golden of Sturgis Evangelical Church will officiate.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Keith's memory consider Mooseheart Child City and School, Mooseheart, IL 60539; or Moosehaven, 1701 Park Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 24, 2020