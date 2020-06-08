Or Copy this URL to Share

Dean Caudill, 78, of LaGrange, Ind., died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at LaGrange Baptist Church, with burial at Ontario Cemetery, Howe, Ind. A viewing will take place 6-8 p.m. Monday at LaGrange Baptist Church. Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store