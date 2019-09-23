Home

Williams - Gores Funeral Home - Delton
133 E. Orchard Street,
Delton, MI 49046
(269) 623-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams - Gores Funeral Home - Delton
133 E. Orchard Street,
Delton, MI 49046
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams - Gores Funeral Home - Delton
133 E. Orchard Street,
Delton, MI 49046
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams - Gores Funeral Home - Delton
133 E. Orchard Street,
Delton, MI 49046
Dean J. Barber


1945 - 2019
Dean J. Barber Obituary
Dean J. Barber, age 74 of Hickory Corners, passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at Plainwell Pines, after having complications with dementia.
Dean was born June 7, 1945, in Plainwell, to the late Gerald and Ula (Dadow) Barber. Dean and his mom owned an excavation business for many years, but his true passion was farming 1700 acres. Later, Dean enjoyed going to many flea markets. Dean will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Jean Barber; a son, Gerald (Julie) Barber; grandchildren Vivian Kunz, Clayton White-Barber and Annyssa Barber; and two sisters, Jeralee (Ed) Eifler and Linda Powell. Dean was preceded in death by a daughter, Kellie Barber.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Williams-Gores Funeral Home in Delton. A funeral service for Dean will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Cressey Cemetery in Prairieville Township. Memorial contributions may be made to . Visit www.williamsgoresfuneral.com to share a memory or leave a condolence message for Dean's family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
