Dean M. Brubaker, 95, of Goshen, Ind., passed away May 14, 2020, at Greencroft, Goshen, Ind.
He was born March 22, 1925, in Flora, Ind., to John and Clara Patrick Brubaker. After military service in World War II, he enrolled in Manchester College, North Manchester, IN, and in 1952 was graduated from the Indiana University School of Dentistry, Indianapolis. On Aug. 13, 1949, he married Vivian Bowman. In 1959, the family moved to Shipshewana, Ind., where Dean continued to practice dentistry.
In 1972, Dean and Vivian moved to a home on Perrin Lake near Sturgis, where Dean served as lead pastor in the Locust Grove Mennonite Church in Burr Oak. He continued to practice dentistry part-time. Vivian and Dean moved to Greencroft Retirement Center in Goshen, Ind., in 1989. Vivian was a resident of skilled nursing care at Greencroft for nearly 11 years, and Dean faithfully visited daily, helping to feed her meals twice a day in her later years.
Survivors include a son, Cliff (Marilyn Grasse-) Brubaker of Hillsdale, and a daughter, Joyce (Tom) Hartman of Sturgis; son-in-law Roy Bergey of Goshen, Ind.; four grandchildren, Lisa (Welby) Lehman of Harrisonburg, Va., Krista Bergey of Baltimore, Josh (Celeste) Brubaker of Harrisonburg, Va., and Katie Brubaker (Chris) Sanford of Harrisonburg, Va.; two great-grandsons, Grant Dean Lehman and Dean C. Brubaker; and two great-granddaughters, Vivian Sanford and Etta Brubaker. Dean also is survived by his sisters, Bethel Hinkle of Ellensburg, Wash., and Donna (Mark) Rumble of Modesto, Calif.; and by nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vivian; his daughter, Linda Brubaker Bergey; brothers Wayne and Eddie; a sister, Betty Fife; and Roy Bergey's late wife, Barbara Eichorn.
Memorial contributions may be given to Greencroft Goshen Foundation Samaritan Fund, Goshen, IN 46526.
A public memorial service with social distancing (masks encouraged) will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 County Road 35, Goshen, Ind. The service also will be live-streamed through the church website, https://www.clintonframe.org. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Locust Grove Mennonite Church Cemetery, (3.2 miles east of M-66 on Findley Road), Burr Oak. Those wishing to be part of the graveside service (with social distancing) should meet at Locust Grove Mennonite Church (29525 Findley Road, Burr Oak) parking lot at 1:45 p.m.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 20, 2020