Deborah J. Bingaman-Kline
Deborah Joanne Bingaman-Kline age 34 of Lansing Michigan entered eternal peace with our Heavenly Father September 24, 2020 at her home.

Debbie was born on March 1, 1986 in Three Rivers, Michigan daughter of Jerry and Phyllis Bingaman and Donna (Tom) Douglas.

Debbie attended Three Rivers Public Schools and was married to Amos Kline but later divorced.

She brought joy to many with her infectious laugh. She began writing at an early age and became a talented expressive writer and poet. Each piece is an eloquent expression of her life at the time it was written. They will be cherished by her family.

Debbie is survived by her precious son, Dominick Kline-Bingaman of Burr Oak, parents; Jerry and Phyllis Bingaman of Burr Oak, MI and Donna and Tom Douglas of Sabetha, KS; her sister Mary (Jay) Herrmann, of Sabetha, KS, brother Jeremey (Melanie) Bingaman, Sturgis, MI; step-brother Bobby Johnson of Three Rivers; step sister and husband Chad and Kayla West of Marcellus MI; Grandmothers Beulah Bingaman of Centreville MI and Regina L. Klein of Sabetha KS and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as many many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother Steven Bingaman and her grandfathers Alden Bingaman and Robert Klein.

She loved her son Dominick with her whole heart and her happiest times were when she was with him. She will be remembered as a precious gift by her family and as a kind, generous friend to many.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church, 1050 E. Fawn River Road in Sturgis where funeral services celebrating the life of Deborah J. Bingaman-Kline will begin at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday. The Rev. Matt Taylor will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions seating will be limited, social distancing will be followed and and all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. In accordance with family wishes cremation will follow the service.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me account has been established to help with funeral expenses and the future needs of her son Dominick. Please go to gf.me/u/y2p8sv to leave a memorial donation.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
